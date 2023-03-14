Leave your umbrellas in the closet: After a spell of light, sporadic showers, Seattle is staring down more dry and sunny weather.

The end of the workweek will bring temperatures in the high 50s, possibly even hitting 60 degrees, said Kirby Cook, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle. Saturday is expected to be just as nice.

“With the cold weather we’ve had, that’ll feel pretty good,” Cook said.

Friday is likely to be the warmest day so far this year. The highest temperature recorded in January was 59, and in February it was 57, Cook said. This month, the highest has been 52.

But Friday won’t be warm enough to break Seattle’s March 17 record of 71 degrees, set in 1947.

“Even if it doesn’t break that record, it’ll certainly be one of the warmest days,” Cook said.

Tuesday’s temperatures will top out in the low to mid-50s, but sunshine will eventually give way to clouds that are rolling in as a weak front arrives in Puget Sound, causing light precipitation in some areas and snow at higher elevations, Cook said.

Light showers are expected early Wednesday before the sun (and some clouds) take over, Cook said. The skies will then stay dry, and temperatures will remain in the low to mid-50s through Thursday.

“Thursday will be nicer than [Wednesday] and Friday will be nicer than Thursday,” Cook said.