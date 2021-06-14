How wet was Sunday? It was the second-wettest June day in the last 20 years, with .81 inches recorded in Seattle. It was also the 15th-wettest June day ever recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Many of the state’s soggier areas got about 80% of their normal rainfall for the entire month in one day, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Some areas of the Olympic Mountains saw nearly 3 inches.

According to the weather service, Seattle’s rainfall total for June stands at 1.87 inches. That’s more than the expected 1.45 inches for the whole month, making it the 20th-wettest month of June in 77 years.

And it’s not over yet.

Monday and Tuesday will be balmy but drier than Sunday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both days, said meteorologist Mary Butwin.