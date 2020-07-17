Keep the sunscreen and visors at hand. Hot summer weather is on its way.

Though Friday will bring gray skies, some drizzle and slightly cooler than normal temperatures to the Puget Sound region, we’ll hit a warming trend Saturday that culminates Monday and Tuesday with predicted highs in the mid-80s.

“We have a weak trough coming through today,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, on Friday morning. “But unlike June and the first part of July, it won’t last long.”

The trough will begin to clear out on Friday night, making way for warmer weather that is predicted to become increasingly hot each day through Tuesday, he said.

“Summer is kicking in, and we will be back into the warmth and sunshine,” Guy said.

The high temperature on Friday is expected to hit 69 or 70 degrees, which is only a bit cooler than normal for the region.

By Saturday, though, the high is expected to hit the mid-70s, and Guy said we will add a few degrees to each day after that through midweek.

Sunday is predicted to hit 79 or 80 degrees; Monday, 83 degrees; and by Tuesday, we’ll peak with a high around 86, Guy said.

By Thursday, high temperatures will drop back into the mid-70s, he said.

“It won’t be a huge cool-down, just merely to what we consider normal,” he said.

He said the weather we get over the weekend and early next week may feel hotter than usual after all the cool weather we’ve had lately, but it won’t be record-breaking.

