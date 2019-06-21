Spring doesn’t want to give up on Western Washington. Meanwhile, in the mountains, winter gave it one more go.

Summer began Friday with pleasant, springlike conditions, and Paradise on Mount Rainier received a dusting of snow on spring’s last day.

Good morning from a lightly snow covered Paradise along Mt. Rainier! It must be Juneuary! [Image: National Park Service] #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ilNT20DSXr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 20, 2019

The forecast for the longest day of the year calls for partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 6os to mid 70s. These conditions will carry over into Saturday before showers move in Saturday night and continue through Monday. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 50 degrees Sunday night.

Despite spring’s stubborn grip on the Seattle area, meteorologists are predicting a hotter-than-normal summer. Temperatures should start tilting warmer in July and last through August and into September, said Logan Johnson, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s showing the greatest probability to be warmer than normal for those three months,” he said.

“Warmer than normal” was the story of last summer as well, with the region racking up 11 days of temperatures higher than 90 degrees. The only year with more days that hot was 2015, when the mercury inched above 90 degrees 12 times.

It is too soon to predict how wet summer will be, Johnson said. On average, the Seattle area has about 3.08 inches of rainfall from July through September.

It is likely that that smoke from wildfires will again settle in the Puget Sound region, as it did for extended periods the past two summers.

Johnson said National Weather Service meteorologists plan to keep an eye on wind patterns and wildfires throughout the western United States and Canada, as well as wind patterns, in an attempt to warn the public when smoke is on the way.

“Remember, it’s just not about what is happening here,” Logan said. “It is about what is happening in other places.”

Having smoke blanket the region hits hard in Seattle, where many homes don’t have air conditioning and people instead leave windows open to combat the heat. Beyond the obvious risks to people with health and respiratory issues, the smoke poses a real threat to workers in the outdoors and to people who are homeless, Johnson said.

Earlier this week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a new program in which five public sites in the city will have improved air-filtration systems installed.