The Seattle area is in for a breezy Thursday, with the National Weather Service expecting winds up to 40 mph.

The wind gusts are one of three different systems hitting the Puget Sound area this week. The first one brought rain on Monday and parts of Tuesday. Wednesday saw no rain — but saw some sunshine — as the region was in-between system changes.

Seattle is in for a wet night ahead, with rain lingering through at least Friday morning, according to Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with NWS in Seattle.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of the North Coast and areas north of Seattle. The peak will be in the afternoon.

Winds in Everett are expected to reach between 40 to 45 mph.

Good morning! The main story today will be the winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the the northern coast and areas north of Seattle along the I-5 corridor where wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible through the late afternoon. 🌬️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/DXpD2Bb8nH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 27, 2022

Bellingham and Neah Bay are expected to see wind gusts ranging between 45 to 50 mph Thursday.

NWS is warning that “unsecured objects may blow away,” tree branches might fall, and that the winds may lead to power outages.

An atmospheric river hit the Olympic Peninsula on Wednesday. This phenomenon means relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere are carrying vapor, resulting in heavy rain.