The emerging cherry blossoms will be ruffled by a strong spring weather system Sunday, as winds from the south build ahead of a cold front expected to bring rain and mountain snow.

The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter storm warning for the central Cascade mountains, with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected today, and the potential for more if a convergence zone materializes over Stevens Pass.

Winds associated with the weather system — blowing 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 possible — could be strong enough to damage tree limbs and cause localized power outages, the forecasters warned. The strongest winds are expected at the coast, over northern inland waters and in western Whatcom and Skagit counties, forecasters said in their early Sunday morning update.

Gale warnings are in effect over much of the area through Monday morning.

In the wake of the storm front, which should move through the region beginning in the later morning Sunday, winds are forecast to turn westerly and isolated thunderstorms are possible. These could bring small hail, lightning and locally heavy rains, and could be particularly strong in the convergence zone that could develop this afternoon over parts of Snohomish and King counties.

The weather is expected to quiet down on Monday and warmer temperatures, perhaps as high as 60 degrees on Wednesday, are on the way under sunny skies.