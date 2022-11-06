After a gusty and dimly lit weekend, the weather this week is going to chill out – literally.

The strong winds that knocked out power to thousands of homes – and one Husky football game – are expected to die down through Sunday, though some gusts are expected around Bellingham until Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday with a forecasted high in the upper- to mid-40s. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s through Thursday, with lows near freezing.

Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle, said it’s a good time for folks to consider anything that requires extra attention in near-freezing temperatures, like pets, pipes and plants.

“Now would be the time to kind of start thinking about protecting any exposed piping that you have overnight, if you’ve got any sort of sensitive plants outside that may need to be covered or brought inside – and of course minding your pets, and people like the elderly and young children.”

Some cold, scattered rain is expected Sunday night, with a mix of “chunky rain” or snow possible in the Seattle area at or above 500 feet. More than a foot of snow is expected to accumulate at Snoqualmie Pass Sunday, and the Washington Department of Transportation recommended on social media that drivers postpone trips across the pass until Monday if they can.

It's snowing hard and we have already received 8 inches of new snow. Pls know before you go by checking conditions https://t.co/4oGqiDJzYw or download the WSDOT App and check on the road https://t.co/vcAfT5hhEL. It's going to be another tough day of travel across the mountains. pic.twitter.com/93EFGsPemx — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 6, 2022

Kristell said there’s a lingering chance of precipitation through Tuesday morning, but the rest of the week is likely to stay dry. “Overall, the long range forecasts are hinting at it being drier than what we would normally anticipate for this time of year,” she said.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Puget Sound Energy was reporting nearly 200 active outages across the region, impacting more than 26,000 customers. Jefferson County’s Public Utility District was reporting more than 4,300 customers without power, while Seattle City Light’s website showed roughly 550 customers were in the dark.

Meanwhile, the Snohomish Public Utility District website reported more than 67,000 customers without power as of 10 a.m.