More than 3,500 people in West Seattle are without power Friday afternoon as strong winds sweep the Puget Sound region.

The National Weather Service said gusts and rain are expected through Saturday with a frontal system that pushed ashore Friday.

About 40 mph winds were forecasted for Seattle at 3 p.m., before tapering Friday evening into Saturday. Winds are strongest along the Washington coast, and from Whidbey Island northward.

Seattle City Light said crews are responding to an outage in the Admiral area in West Seattle. No estimated time for restoration was provided.

Nearly 3,400 Puget Sound Energy and 100 Snohomish County PUD customers were without power shortly after 3 p.m., according to outage maps.

Check back for updates.