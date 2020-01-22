Weather wizards may be able to distinguish among the four or more wet-weather systems lined up to promenade through the Seattle metropolitan area from Wednesday through the beginning of next week, but for most of us, it will just feel like plain old rain.

That’s not horrible news for the still-parched region, said Courtney Obergfell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“This is a typical winter pattern we are in, and it’s good because we have rainfall deficits,” she said.

However, the steady and at times heavy rain, combined with warmer temperatures, will raise the snowfall level in the Olympic and Cascade mountains from about 3,000 feet to 5,000-6,000 feet by Wednesday night, unleashing the possibility of widespread flooding through Western Washington rivers, she said.

High daytime temperatures in the Puget Sound region are expected to reach the mid- to upper 40s on Wednesday and the low 50s on Thursday and Friday, Obergfell said.

It could cool down a few degrees over the weekend, but it won’t be cold, she said. “It’s going to be pretty mild; that’s why the snow levels will be so high.”

The potential for flooding could linger into next week, she said, because no prolonged dry spells are in sight.

⚠️ Heavy rain with rising snow levels today into Friday (and potentially more for the weekend into early next week). Here's a look at forecast amounts and potential impacts. Check the latest river forecasts at https://t.co/UNFaxgO6W2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/7jNoho6ZzV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 22, 2020

