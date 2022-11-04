A storm blew into the Seattle area overnight, bringing a flurry of warnings, watches and advisories in addition to the heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow that are expected to blast the region through the weekend.

This #FullDiskFriday, we are looking at the Pacific via #GOESWest.



This Air Mass imagery shows a large atmospheric river streaming into the Pacific Northwest, which will bring heavy rain, possible flooding, mountain snow, and high winds. pic.twitter.com/QaXfCQhQQa — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 4, 2022

Heavy snow fell in the Cascades overnight, with a foot of snow at Snoqualmie Pass, and the resulting vehicle crashes, causing a full closure of Interstate 90 until around 5 a.m. Friday.

A warmer air mass then moved in, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. That’s bringing heavy mountain rainfall, but the rains in Seattle will be scattered because of “a rain shadow effect with some winds coming down off of the Olympics,” he said.

In King County, strong winds are expected across much of the lowlands Friday, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph and a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Just be happy we aren’t up on Mount Rainier, where gusts up to 100 mph are expected, along with a pleasant 6 to 8 inches of snow.)

Because of the mountain rains, a flood watch was issued in King County and a flash-flood warning for the burn scar from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish.

The weather service is watching for sharp changes and fast flows in the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls and Carnation, the Tolt River near Carnation, the Green River and the White River.

It's an active period starting Friday thru the weekend coming up for Western Washington with wind, rain and snow all in the forecast! Looking for which one will impact you? Here's a map showing which headlines are in place for your neck of the woods. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/NPYKtQCAHm — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 4, 2022

If you have any loose objects outside your home, make sure to secure them. With strong winds, localized power outages are possible, as well as falling tree limbs.

Make sure to have emergency supplies like batteries, flashlights and food in case the power goes out. Charge phones and mobile devices before the lights start flickering, too.

