Stevens Pass closed Monday afternoon after about a dozen trees fell because of heavy snow, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The pass closed around 2:30 p.m. from the summit at milepost 66 to Coles Corner at milepost 84. Crews are working to clear the trees, and officials do not yet have an estimate for when the pass will reopen, according to WSDOT.

Stevens Pass is under a winter-storm warning with heavy snow predicted through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is predicting a total daytime accumulation of around a foot of snow in the area, with 6 to 10 more inches possible overnight.

It warned that travel “could become very difficult to impossible” because of blowing snow and hazardous conditions.

The Northwest Avalanche Center also issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Stevens Pass area through 6 p.m.

WSDOT will share further updates on Stevens Pass on its Twitter account.