As much as 2 feet of snow could fall Tuesday night in the Cascade Mountains in Pierce and Lewis counties, and mountain passes in King and Snohomish counties are likely to see 6 to 10 more inches of snow.

About a dozen trees toppled because of heavy snow at Stevens Pass on Monday, closing Highway 2 from about 2:30 p.m. Monday to about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday between the summit at milepost 66 and Coles Corner at milepost 84. Stevens Pass had been under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Slush and snow remained on the roadway at Stevens on Tuesday morning. Traction tires were advised and oversized trucks were restricted on Stevens and White passes as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The conditions on Snoqualmie Pass were clear on Tuesday morning, according to WSDOT.

As for the possibility of snow in the lowlands later this week? Even the weather service cannot yet predict that.

It’s rare to get cold weather from the interior of North America with precipitation from the Pacific Ocean, said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

“I like to be cautious, as the models are all over the map, and regardless of what the models say, it’s really hard to say until it’s right on our doorstep,” he said.

What he can say, though, is that the temperatures will be trending colder than average.

“There’s good reason we don’t get snow a lot here (in the lowlands), and that’s called the Pacific Ocean and the mountains east of us that are effective barriers against the cold bottled east of us,” Guy said. “… Best I can say is stay tuned.”