For those who’ve been enjoying the sweep of unseasonably warm and sunny days in the Seattle area over the last week, take delight in Wednesday.

And for those who’ve found it uncomfortably warm, hold on; our more typical chilly and wet weather is on its way back.

“Today is looking pretty nice,” said Jay Albrecht, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, on Wednesday morning. “It’s another cheerful day as long as you don’t look too far ahead.”

On Thursday, the high-pressure system responsible for the warm weather that broke all kinds of records earlier this week will move into the Central Plains and be replaced with marine air from the Southwest.

“You know what that means,” Albrecht said. “The ocean temperatures are still down in the lower 50s and chilly.”

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be around 60 degrees in much of the Puget Sound region, which is 15 to 20 degrees below the highs seen on Monday and Tuesday and predicted for Wednesday.

The end of the week, through the weekend, is expected to bring what Albrecht calls our “more normal” spring weather, with showers forecast for Friday afternoon or evening and into Saturday.

Sunday looks dry, but another system is expected next week that could bring showers with highs in upper 50s and lows in the 40s, he said.

“Spring can be a slow season here,” he said. “We can get a week of warm weather in March, and then April and May could be showery and cool.”

While skies are clear, try to catch a glimpse of this year’s third and final “supermoon,” which may appear bigger and brighter than usual because it’s at its closest point to the Earth during its 28-day elliptical orbit around our planet.

Wednesday is the first time in nearly 40 years that the full moon has coincided so closely with the spring equinox, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.