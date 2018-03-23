Snow and thunderstorms — in the same day?

That’s right, after sporadic snow showers across the Puget Sound region Friday morning, we can expect a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms during the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

And, if you’ve lived here for any amount of time, you likely know that’s pretty rare.

The weather service adjusted its forecast Friday morning from plain, old rain to mixed rain and snow all the way down, in some areas, to nearly sea level.

Snow was reported Friday morning from Seattle and Bellevue up to Everett and east to Issaquah and North Bend, according to Weather Service meteorologist Doug McDonnal.

“It shouldn’t amount to much more than an inch on unpaved surfaces such as cars, decks and lawns at elevations below 1,000 feet,” he said.

McDonnal said there’s a colder — and unstable — air mass over our area that’s producing fairly vigorous showers and the big snowflakes that fell Friday. But it won’t last long.

“This is a showery pattern rather than a situation where we have a snowstorm coming in,” he said, “and it will be fairly short-lived overall.”

It will most likely remain wet through Friday with snow and rain showers that will turn to rain and isolated areas of hail in the afternoon, he said.

There’s also a strong possibility of seeing thunderstorms in the area, possibly between late afternoon and early evening, he said.

The weekend will bring light showers and sun breaks but will be slightly cooler than usual for this time of year, with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s to 40s, the weather service predicts.

“This is not an untypical pattern for springtime,” he said.

Even if it’s wet, however, McDonnal said he enjoys this time of year.

“I think it’s pretty wonderful,” he said. “I like the flowers and flowering trees, the back-country skiing and the longer daylight hours.”

Still, here’s his advice for the area’s newcomers: “Spring is not summer, that’s for sure, and be prepared for spring to last until July 11.”