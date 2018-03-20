Tuesday is the first day of spring, but keep those hats and gloves handy. We could still feel temps in the 30s this week.

Spring has sprung — and the next two days will attest to that — but don’t pack away your hat and gloves just yet, as winter-like weather will return, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

With highs in the mid- to upper 50s, Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly warmer than normal and mostly dry, said weather service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

Tuesday, however, will likely be the slightly more vernal of the two days, and on Wednesday evening, things will start to cool down again, Guy said.

By the time we get to the weekend, it will be showery and feel cooler than average, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s, he said.

With that less-than-ideal forecast in mind, here are a couple jokes from Guy to lighten the mood:

1. What do you call two straight days of rain in Seattle? The weekend.

2. A couple of tourists arrived in Seattle only to find it rained their whole trip. They asked a kid, “Does it ever stop raining here?” And the kid answered, “How would I know? I’m only 6.”

Heh heh heh.

The vernal equinox, which occurs this year at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Tuesday, is when the length of both day and night are equal, about 12 hours each.

Since the last equinox, the autumnal one, Earth has traveled 290 million miles around the sun, or roughly 67,000 miles an hour. And we at 47.6 degrees latitude have spun a little over 3 million miles in rotation since the beginning of fall, Guy said.

But the start of spring this year might have us saying “come on!” with the colder weather around the corner.

“It’s a tease of nice weather and then reality will come back,” said Guy. “What can I say? It’s not raining right now, so no complaining.”