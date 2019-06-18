Does that mist feel good or what?

After a relatively warm and dry spring — one that saw temperatures consistently about 3 to 4 degrees higher than normal — some may welcome the coming unsettled weather, cooler temperatures and that old, familiar damp.

A Puget Sound convergence zone, created when winds from the north sweep down through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and collide with winds sweeping up from the south, has the region blanketed with low clouds and spotty showers, according to Jacob De Flitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The unsettled period, which can bring off-and-on drizzle as well as some sunny days, could extend through the next 10 days, according to De Flitch.

He said it looks like it will be in the 60s and mostly drizzly Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance for real rain on Wednesday evening. Friday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies, he said.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers for Tuesday through Thursday. Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to mid 70s, with 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sunny skies with highs back in the 60s to mid 70s for Friday. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iCFIeNxW4n — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 18, 2019

“We won’t have widespread rainfall, but we’ll have a little more than we’ve seen,” he said.

The forecast brings some relief to Western Washington, where the warm and dry spring has left some areas in droughtlike conditions with higher-than-normal wildfire risk across the region as we head into summer, according to the weather service.

Across the three months of spring this year, overnight low temperatures were above normal 88% of the time, even hitting the mid-60s on occasion. Daytime highs were above normal 71% of the time, the weather service said.

A look at the last 90 days of temperatures in Seattle. Overnight lows were above normal 88% of the time. Daytime highs were above normal 71% of the time. #wawx pic.twitter.com/VcLCJK727c — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 17, 2019

“This is good news,” De Flitch said of the forecast. “Cooler temperatures with a chance of rain will be a welcoming sight to many. And it will be good sleeping weather for people working mid-shifts.”