Utility crews were busy Wednesday night, as scattered power outages were reported in the Seattle area.
As a breezy fall tempest swirled through the Puget Sound region, utilities reported spotty outages Wednesday night.
At 8 p.m., nearly 40,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were out of power, according to the utility’s map that tracks where power has died.
Portions of Bainbridge Island, Bellevue and Renton were all without power.
Seattle City Light reported nearly 2,000 customers without power, the result of 38 outages spread throughout the city. A large swath of the Rainier Valley neighborhood was in the dark.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
The wet and windy weather was also causing scattered traffic problems.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.