Utility crews were busy Wednesday night, as scattered power outages were reported in the Seattle area.

As a breezy fall tempest swirled through the Puget Sound region, utilities reported spotty outages Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., nearly 40,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were out of power, according to the utility’s map that tracks where power has died.

Portions of Bainbridge Island, Bellevue and Renton were all without power.

Seattle City Light reported nearly 2,000 customers without power, the result of 38 outages spread throughout the city. A large swath of the Rainier Valley neighborhood was in the dark.

The wet and windy weather was also causing scattered traffic problems.