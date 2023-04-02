Bad news for your indoor seedlings – temperatures in Western Washington are trending lower than normal for this time of year, with scattered showers and the possibility of hail or thunderstorms on Sunday and into next week.

High temperatures are in the mid-40s for the Seattle area, and in areas above 1,000 feet, snow could mix in with showers beginning Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The unsettled weather, with rain and small hail, will continue through Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascades of King and Snohomish counties, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, and Pierce and Lewis counties, which includes Crystal Mountain and Paradise on Mount Rainier. Heavy snow is forecasted about 2,500 feet, with additional snow of 3 to 8 inches, according to the weather service. The warning expires at 5 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advises traction tires on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and Highway 2 over Stevens Pass.