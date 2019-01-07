Puget Sound Energy estimated that all power should be restored to King, Pierce and Thurston counties by Wednesday evening.

Some Puget Sound Energy customers who have been without power since Sunday’s damaging windstorm could face another cold night, as the company estimates full restoration won’t be complete until midweek.

Most Puget Sound residents still in the dark will see power restored by Tuesday, but some will remain without power until Wednesday, according to Puget Sound Energy. The company estimated that all power should be restored to King, Pierce and Thurston counties by Wednesday evening.

Seattle City Light crews have faced continued outages as branches damaged by the storm have snapped and hit power lines, but the company hoped to restore power to all customers by Monday night, spokesman Scott Thomsen said.

“The pace of restoration really slows down when you get into the tail end,” Thomsen said. “But we have crews working around the clock until everyone’s back in service.”

The windstorm that hit the Puget Sound region Sunday morning took down trees and power lines, which left more than a quarter-million people without power, mostly in King and Pierce counties. While crews worked through Sunday night, 20,000 Puget Sound Energy customers and 90 Seattle City Light customers were still without power as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the companies’ outage maps.

Those without power will face cold nights as temperatures dip into the low 30s Monday and low 40s Tuesday, warned meteorologist Jay Albrecht with the National Weather Service in Seattle. And eastern King County residents may see another round of damaging winds up to 50 mph Tuesday, which may snap off weak branches and down some power lines, he said.

A wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning in the eastern Puget Sound lowland region, which is east of Bellevue and includes Issaquah, Maple Valley, North Bend and Enumclaw.

“It’s going to be much more isolated than we saw on Sunday,” Albrecht said. “But they’re still cleaning up the mess from Sunday morning’s storm, so that could make loose debris more susceptible to blowing around.”

The weather will be calmer in western King and Pierce counties. Wind speeds are forecast between 15 and 20 mph, and damage isn’t expected, Albrecht said. The weaker winds will offer some relief to the region, which saw school delays and closures due to power outages.

Schools in the Kent, Puyallup, Tahoma and Sumner school districts were closed on Monday, and some closures may stretch into Tuesday. Schools in the North Hill area of the Puyallup School District were still without power Monday afternoon, and parents will receive updates via phone Tuesday morning, according to the district. Two elementary schools will remain closed in Kent on Tuesday, according to the district.

Seattle City Light has estimated that power should be restored to South Seattle College’s campus in West Seattle on Monday night. If power is restored, the campus will reopen on Tuesday, said spokesperson Ty Swenson.