Weather Soaking up the sun in Burien May 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm Updated May 7, 2019 at 6:27 pm Under cloudless skies, Storee Engelhardt, of SeaTac, spends a few relaxing moments in the sun with her 3-week-old son Gavin Jr. at Ed Munro Seahurst Park in Burien on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s Wednesday and in the low 80s the rest of the week. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times) By Ellen M. Banner Seattle Times staff photographer The National Weather Service forecast calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures in the Puget Sound region this week.
