Brrr! Suddenly, it feels like winter.

Once we get through Friday’s rain and snow in the mountain passes and gusty wind from two directions — first from the south and then the north — we’ll be left with sunny skies but still chilly temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be clear and cold, with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows that could hit freezing, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The precipitation is on its way, having hit Bellingham around 6 a.m. Friday, Cullen said early Friday. He said the Puget Sound region can expect “a pretty wet and pretty breezy day.”

Snow is expected in the mountain passes, especially Stevens Pass and north, while Snoqualmie Pass is more likely to see mostly rain with some snow. Travelers should check pass conditions before heading out.

Southerly winds with gusts of up to 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected for the first part of Friday, Cullen said, but the wind will turn later on Friday, bringing colder air and 20 to 25 mph gusts from Canada’s Fraser River Valley.

Bring any tender plants inside and make sure your pets have a warm area, he said.

Speaking of tender plants, reader Dorothy Boe, 91, of Lynnwood called with a tip to save those heavily laden stalks of cherry tomatoes that are probably on the verge of dying in your yard.

For more than five years, Boe has had great success extending the season slightly by cutting the stalks, stripping the leaves and placing them in a vase in the kitchen where they continue to ripen.

Good morning! While you were sleeping, our next storm system made its way to the coast! Here's a short thread from the overnight shift of what you can expect over the next 24ish hours! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 23, 2020