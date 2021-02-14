This weekend’s snowstorm barreled through Puget Sound like a frost-draped freight train Friday night and Saturday, giving residents of Seattle and surrounding area a wintery break from COVID-19 cabin fever.
It also proved challenging for commuters and disrupted local efforts to keep up with vaccination schedules. The National Weather Service said the snow should slack off Sunday morning, and turn to rain by afternoon. Regardless, it will be wet.
Here's where this weekend's snowfall lands in the record books
The more than 10 inches of snow that blanketed the Seattle area Friday and Saturday marked the 15th highest two-day snow total recorded since the 1890s when weather records began, the National Weather Service said.
The Seattle Weather Blog noted that 8.9 inches that fell at Seattle Tacoma International Airport on Saturday was the fifth-snowiest single day at that location, and the most snow on one day since 1969, when nearly 15 inches fell there.
The snowiest two-day total for the region on record was Feb. 1 and 2, 1916, when 29 inches fell.
—Benjamin Romano
Rain or snow today? Sunday's early morning forecast update
The National Weather Service said temperatures should gradually warm throughout Sunday, but an incoming weather system expected to arrive this afternoon could still bring a bit more snow to parts of the region.
Forecasters acknowledged in their early Sunday morning update that the exact timing of the warming trend and weather system's arrival were tough to precisely predict.
"Precipitation type is going to be the question of the day," the NWS Seattle office noted in its latest forecast discussion. Will this afternoon's precipitation fall as rain, snow, freezing rain, sleet?
Working in the favor of colder temperatures and more snow is the presence of so much of it on the ground across the region. Particularly from Tacoma northward, this looks to hold freezing levels low enough to keep snow in the forecast.
Tthe NWS issued a winter weather advisory, for that part of the region, with up to 2 inches of additional snow through Sunday night.
For the coast, the precipitation arrives earlier and is expected to fall as rain and snow in the morning before becoming just rain by the afternoon.
In the Chehalis Valley and Southwest Interior, a wintry mix including snow, sleet and possible freezing rain is in store.
