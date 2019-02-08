Meteorologists predict 4 to 6 inches of accumulation through Saturday morning, and cold temperatures ensure it'll stick around for days.

The second snowstorm in week to hit the Seattle region snarled freeways, stalled bus routes and led Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

Residents also made a dash to grocery stores, stocking up for the snowy weather that could stick around for days as temperatures are expected to linger around freezing.

In a warning ahead of the snowfall, King County Executive Dow Constantine called the intensity of the storm a “once every decade or two occurrence.” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called it a “potentially very dangerous storm.”

“Our number-one goal is to keep people safe,” she said.

The snow came in waves Friday and is expected to accumulate 4 to 6 inches through the evening and into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Evening rush hour came early in Seattle, as a mass exodus of commuters headed home early to beat the snow, congesting roads within and out of the city.

Commute times on common routes were double — and in some cases nearly triple — the usual about 3 p.m., according to the Washington Department of Transportation. Traffic was heavy or stop-and-go on Interstate 5 for much of the stretch between North Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Travel times started to improve about 4 p.m.

King County Metro buses, already running with reduced frequency, filled up and passed people at stops. Metro is operating with about 65 percent of its peak commute fleet, down from about 75 percent Wednesday, said spokeswoman Torie Rynning.

The snow, which began to fall around noon in Seattle, hadn’t yet stuck on major roads, although other parts of the state had already seen up to 8 inches.

Meteorologists had predicted up to 8 inches of snow in the Seattle area from Friday to Saturday. But now accumulation is expected to be around 4 to 6 inches from Everett to Seattle, and maybe even down to Tacoma, said weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook.

“Eight is still possible, but it’s looking less likely. That’s the worst-case scenario,” Cook said. “The area of real concern is the Port Angeles, Port Townsend area of the northern peninsula. They’re going to be the hardest hit.”

Parts of the northern Olympic Peninsula had already seen up to 8 inches of snow by 3 p.m., and may get another 4 or 5 inches tonight, Cook said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Western Washington through 4 p.m. Saturday, although the weather service may revise that depending on conditions.

Heavy snowfall will continue through 9 p.m. and then begin to taper off, transitioning into lighter snow showers that could linger into Saturday morning, Cook said. The snow should end by Saturday afternoon, but drivers will be left with icy road conditions, as nighttime temperatures could drop into the teens this weekend, he said.

There’s a slight chance there will be more snow showers from Seattle southward Sunday and Monday, and then again Monday night into Tuesday, Cook said.

Even if that doesn’t occur, the snow from this weekend will likely stick around for a bit.

“It’s just going to get colder and things might refreeze,” Cook said. “It will stay cold through the weekend and into at least the middle of next week.”