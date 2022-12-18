Snow and rain returned to the Seattle area Sunday as a cold front moved into the region from the north.

The wintry week ahead made its first appearance Sunday, as steady moisture moved south from Snohomish County into northern King County early in the afternoon.

The snow begins as an arctic frontal boundary advances south into the Puget Sound area, according to the National Weather Service. More widespread snow is expected Sunday evening.

The convergence zone of precipitation is focused around northern King County and Snohomish County. Rain showers will transition to snow showers later in the night. Not a lot of lowland snow accumulation is expected, weather service meteorologist Dev McMillian said.

In Seattle, snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible Sunday night. Highs will remain in the mid-30s before descending to a low around 27 degrees. A slight chance of snow is expected Monday, when the temperature is expected to hover right below 30 degrees all day.

“Most of (the snow) is going to fall tonight and into the early morning hours on Monday, but once we go into the better part of the day on Monday it should begin to dry out,” McMillian said.

Advertising

Any liquid on untreated surfaces will freeze and likely remain frozen through Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Winter weather advisories were in effect Sunday afternoon in the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties, and the East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

A list of King County cold weather shelter locations can be viewed on the King County Regional Homelessness Authority website. A list of Snohomish County cold weather shelters also can be viewed online.

The biggest short-term impacts can be expected in the Cascade passes, where minor travel delays are likely. An additional 3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate tonight in Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. Traction tires were required for vehicles traveling through Stevens Pass, and chains were required on all vehicles except all wheel drive traveling through Snoqualmie Pass Sunday evening. Requirement updates can be viewed on the WSDOT website.

Overnight temperatures in the teens and single digits are expected across west Whatcom and San Juan counties. A wind chill advisory remains in place for west Whatcom until Monday morning, with wind chills below zero for most of the night.

The forecast remains uncertain, but the highest probability for more widespread lowland snow is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up late in the week, when more precipitation on top of fallen snow could lead to river flooding over the weekend, the weather service says.