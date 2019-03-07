Thursday morning's snow will transition to a rain-snow mix by midmorning and to rain by afternoon.

Yes, it’s snowing in pockets across the Puget Sound region and sticking in some places.

But the National Weather Service in Seattle says this is going to be a “quick hitting” event that will affect mainly Thursday morning commuters.

Some King County Metro buses are delayed or using snow routes. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, buses on snow routing were the 5, 107, 128, 148, 156, 224 and 246. The agency is tweeting the numbers of each bus that has changed to its snow routing. You can sign up for email or text-message alerts about Metro buses, including your specific route, here. And if you know the number of the bus stop you use, you can text it to 62550 to find out when the next bus will arrive there.

The band of precipitation was expected to push through the area by 7 a.m. and should transition to a rain-snow mix between 8 and 9 a.m., meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said.

DeFlitch said there’s virtually no chance Thursday’s snow will lead to anything like the record-breaking snow event that shut streets last month.

“The snow is mainly sticking to neighborhood and side roads,” DeFlitch said. “As the morning progresses, it will transition into mixed rain and snow, and by the afternoon hours, it will be mostly rain.”