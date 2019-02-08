Get ready for round two. The Puget Sound region will see its second snowstorm in less than a week.

What you need to know:

As much as 6 to 8 inches of snow in the lowlands is expected to start Friday around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. With high temperatures on Saturday, Sunday and early next week predicted to remain in the low to mid-30s, and the overnight lows in the teens or 20s, the snow is expected to last.

King County Metro has urged people to make alternate travel plans and canceled 20 bus routes Friday morning ahead of the storm. It plans to shift buses to snow routes at 2 p.m. Friday.

Many area offices, delivery businesses and schools, including the Seattle, Tacoma and Edmonds school districts, the University of Washington in Seattle and Seattle University, indicated they are closing early.

12:20 p.m., Friday — It’s coming

If you’re seeing sun in Seattle, enjoy it while it lasts, because it’s going to disappear soon, according to the National Weather Service. Several inches of snow have been reported in Snohomish, Skagit and Island counties, with 4 inches in Port Angeles and 2 inches in Arlington and Oak Harbor.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from noon Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for the Puget Sound region. The heaviest snowfall will occur Friday night, according to the Weather Service.

We’ll provide live updates of the weather outlook, commute and closures throughout the evening.