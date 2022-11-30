The snow that blew into the Seattle area Tuesday — bringing snarled commutes, some early dismissals and canceled flights — has switched to rain, but more wintry weather, including snow, is expected Wednesday.

A number of afternoon and evening activities at Seattle-area schools were canceled Tuesday, and bus routes were affected as well.

Here’s what we know about Wednesday closures:

Cascadia Elementary School, Wedgwood Elementary School, Robert Eagle Staff Middle School and Nathan Hale High School are closed Wednesday due to power and HVAC outages, Seattle Public Schools said on its website. Nathan Hale Skill Center students can attend classes in other buildings, though transportation from Hale is canceled. Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students to pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Shoreline Public Schools are closed Wednesday due to inclement weather and power outages, the district said on its website. All meetings, after-school activities and extended care are canceled.

All schools in the Edmonds School District are closed Wednesday due to power outages and road conditions, according to a message on the district website. After-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including nondistrict events) are canceled.

Mukilteo School District schools are closed Wednesday. In an online announcement, the district cited hazardous conditions and multiple power outages. Classes at the Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, CBTC, and ECEAP preschool are canceled. All school events and activities have been canceled.

For the latest information, here’s where to check by school district:

