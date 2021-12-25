Saturday morning’s weather did not deliver the fabled white Christmas some Puget Sound-area residents had been hoping for. But as winds shift, bringing colder air from the north, a few flurries and steadier snowfall could come into the picture in the afternoon.

“Today’s accumulation is going to be scattered in nature,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch, who was among those staffing the holiday shift.

After a slushy Friday night preview, snowfall was spotted Saturday morning where it was just cold enough. Lacey, for instance, and Bothell, among other places. While temperatures in the region will peak in the upper 30s, they will continue to drop as low as the mid-20s Saturday night.

DeFlitch forecasted King County residents could see up to 1 inch of precipitation today, particularly in the eastern part of the county toward the foothills. The weather is likely to remain drier in areas up toward Everett.

Meteorologist Steve Reedy said that as rain transitions to snow, it could create some icy conditions on the road, but sleet and freezing rain are unlikely. Most of the snow will come Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

The total weekend snow accumulation for the Seattle-Tacoma area will still be between 1 ½ to 3 inches, with a chance of localized accumulations of up to 6 inches inland and at higher elevations, according to the forecasters.

And while the snow may not last, the colder temperatures will, unfortunately, linger into the week.

“We may start to dry out Sunday and into next week. Unfortunately the colder air does remain in place through midweek,” Reedy said.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with daytime temperatures in the mid 20s and nighttime lows around 18. The daytime highs will rise during the week, eventually creeping back up into the upper 30s by Thursday.