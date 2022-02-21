Overnight snow left thousands in Western Washington without power Monday morning, as “false spring” gave way to winter weather, expected to last until midweek.

According to the National Weather Service, areas of Snohomish County saw anywhere from a “light dusting” to half an inch of snow overnight, with more in Marysville and the area north of Everett.

Areas of Skagit County received between 1 and 3 inches of snow, but Camano Island experienced significantly more, according to NWS, with unofficial reports of as much as 6 inches.

“It really just sat right over the island and kept snowing for several hours,” NWS meteorologist Dustin Guy said Monday morning, noting that nearby Arlington got only about a half-inch of snow. “If you go just a few miles east or west of the island, it’s completely different.”

Snohomish County Public Utility District reported more than 6,100 outages as of about 11:30 a.m., though the numbers had topped 8,000 earlier in the morning. Outages were concentrated around Camano Island and just west of Arlington.

The snow band was still moving through Port Angeles and the northern part of the state late morning Monday, but was expected to clear with “cold and dry” weather expected in the area through Thursday, according to Guy.

According to the weather service, cold rain is still possible throughout Monday in the Seattle area and across Western Washington. Overnight lows will return to the 20s this week after two weeks of “false spring” with higher temperatures.