Looks like there is going to be snow in Seattle!

Snow is expected to start Thursday, probably, but how much and where is not known, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Other local weather folks are predicting massive amounts, so the weather mystery continues.

Stay tuned.

The active weather pattern is expected from Wednesday through the weekend. Spotty snow showers Wednesday, with increasing snow Thursday morning. The potential exists for another round of snow Friday night into the weekend. However, there is uncertainty in the forecast. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/UU3kB05OG9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2021