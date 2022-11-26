Winter is here.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and December waiting just around the bend, stormy conditions are expected to dump heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains this weekend and blow wind gusts all over Western Washington, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The Seattle metro area could receive a sprinkling of snow mixed with rain in particularly hilly areas Monday morning, and real-deal snow could appear across the area between Tuesday and Thursday.

“We’ve certainly entered the wet season,” said Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, where rain is predicted Saturday night.

The weather service has issued winter storm warnings for areas above 1,500 feet for Saturday night through Sunday into Monday morning, predicting 1 to 2 feet of snow to blanket the Cascades over that time, including at the passes. There’s a cold front moving down from the Gulf of Alaska, Butwin said.

Mountain Snow!



Heavy mountain snow is expected tonight through Sunday night for the Cascades. If you're traveling, make sure to check with @wsdot_passes for information on tire requirements. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/r185giQJX4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 26, 2022

The winter storm warnings say travel “could be very difficult,” and recommend bringing a flashlight, food and water in case of emergency. “Take your time” when crossing the mountains, Butwin advised.

Related How to drive on WA passes in winter weather

Wind gusts of 25 to 40 miles an hour are expected Saturday night just about everywhere in the Puget Sound region, maybe causing “some small tree damage,” with isolated power outages possible, the meteorologist added.

In the week ahead, snow looks likely for Seattle and its suburbs. The open question is how much will accumulate.

“We’re thinking Tuesday through Thursday, there’s a better chance of more widespread lowland snow,” Butwin said. “The models have been pretty consistent with the potential of that happening. The uncertainty is how much, and when it starts and ends.”