It’s been snowing in the mountains since Sunday night, but that won’t necessarily mean a white Thanksgiving in the lowlands.

Snow began falling in the Cascades and the mountain passes overnight, leading the Washington State Department of Transportation to issue advisories on some of the passes: At Snoqualmie Pass. traction tires are advised for regular vehicles, and oversized vehicles have been prohibited. At Stevens Pass, traction tires are required for cars, and chains are mandatory for vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 10,000 pounds.

Several more inches of snow are expected to accumulate throughout the day on the passes and at higher elevations, and snow could keep falling there through Wednesday, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Snow continues across the Cascades this morning, especially Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. Several more inches of snow accumulation is expected thru the day today. Allow yourself some extra time this morning if traveling across the Passes. #wawx pic.twitter.com/IiSx2Azlqt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019

The snow elevation is expected to creep lower through Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday, she said, leaving the possibility of snow mixed with rain in some lowland areas — but probably not around Seattle.

“If we get a convergence zone set up overnight, then we’re looking at a better chance for a rain-snow mix in Snohomish County, Island County and the Eastern Strait” of Juan de Fuca, she said.

By midweek, though, it’s expected to dry out, cool off and “quiet down,” Kovacik said.

Most of the Puget Sound region should be drier starting Tuesday, though there’s likely to still be snow in the mountains.

By Wednesday, we will start to see mostly dry, cold and windy weather, Kovacik said.

“Seattle will struggle to see 40 degrees,” she said of the week’s cool-down, which could bring overnight lows in the 20s and highs just a few degrees above freezing.

Gusts from a mostly northerly wind could hit 20 to 25 miles per hour in the Seattle area, but areas further north, such as Whatcom County, could see winds with gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, she said.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on that,” she said.

Showers could come back into the picture by Sunday.