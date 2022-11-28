Now that Thanksgiving is over, cue the Mariah Carey, cue the Christmas lights and cue the snow. The Seattle area could see snow this week, with early reports Monday morning of a rain and snow mix around Everett and Marysville, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cascade mountains in Snohomish and King counties (including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes) and Pierce and Lewis counties (including Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier) are under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Monday.

Heavy snow and additional accumulation of up to 4 inches is expected above 1,500 feet.

Getting reports of a rain/snow mix and all snow within this area of precipitation around Everett and Marysville. Let us know what you’re seeing out there! Any accumulation will be brief. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DckL7gomKq — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 28, 2022

The Admiralty Inlet area, which includes Port Townsend, Whidbey Island and Camaro Island, is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. In the Seattle area, there’s a chance of a rain and snow mix between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Less than a half-inch of snow — if any — accumulation is expected.

Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the mid-20s Monday. The best bet for snow and wind is late afternoon Tuesday into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Seattle. Snow showers are forecast for after 4 p.m. and before 1 a.m. Tuesday and Tuesday night, with up to 3 inches of new snow possible.

Power outages are possible Tuesday evening, when winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 miles per hour in the Seattle area. The strongest winds will be around San Juan and Whidbey Islands, DeFlitch said. “There’s still a good amount of uncertainty in the forecast, particularly for the Seattle area so we do expect snow on the onset, especially that period Tuesday night and then some point Wednesday morning, it will change over to rain,” he said.

It will be possible for snow to stick to surfaces Tuesday night in Seattle and further north DeFlitch said, but snow will likely melt off the paved surfaces by Wednesday morning.