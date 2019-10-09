To those in Eastern Washington looking incredulously back and forth from your window to your calendar: Yes, it’s Oct. 9. And yes, that’s snow on the ground.

An upper-level, low-pressure system moved through the greater Puget Sound region on Tuesday and made its way over the mountains, bringing 11 inches of snow to Stevens Pass, almost 4 inches to Snoqualmie Pass and 6 inches to Mount Baker. It then moved east and caused a record-breaking early snowfall, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The 3.3 inches of snow recorded at Spokane International Airport broke the daily record previously set in 1981, according to the weather service in Spokane.

The snow also caused leaf-laden branches to snap, downing power lines and leaving more than 60,000 people without electricity, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Spokane Public Schools have been closed for the day.

As for Western Washington, weather-service meteorologist Samantha Borth said the next couple of days are expected to be sunny and dry but chilly, with overnight lows that could dip down into the 20s for some interior areas such as Olympia.

A wetter system is approaching, she said, but it looks as if it could fizzle out.

Use caution out there folks. A lot of reports from the Spokane area that the rain is now falling as snow. #wawx #idwx https://t.co/sc9XjXDSVS — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 9, 2019

Editor’s note: In the module below, tell us what questions you have about the weather in this region — whether that’s Seattle and nearby cities and towns, Puget Sound, Western Washington or even the Pacific Northwest in general. We’ll choose a handful and hunt down the answers.