To those in Eastern Washington looking incredulously back and forth from your window to your calendar: Yes, it’s Oct. 9. And yes, that’s snow on the ground.

An upper-level, low-pressure system moved through the greater Puget Sound region on Tuesday and made its way over the mountains, bringing 11 inches of snow to Stevens Pass, almost 4 inches to Snoqualmie Pass and 6 inches to Mount Baker, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It then moved east and caused a record-breaking early snowfall, according to the weather service. The 3.3 inches of snow at Spokane International Airport broke the daily record previously set in 1981, according to the weather service’s Spokane office.

The snow also caused leaf-laden branches to snap, downing power lines and leaving more than 60,000 people without electricity, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Spokane Public Schools have been closed for the day.

While not as dramatic as the snow in Spokane, Western Washington’s cold overnight lows were remarkable as well, according to the weather service in Seattle.

The low of 37 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport marked the first time in 29 years that overnight temperatures dipped below 40 degrees in the first 10 days of October, and it tied for the second-coldest low on Oct. 9 since measurements began, the weather service tweeted Wednesday.

Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the Seattle weather service, said the next couple of days are expected to be sunny and dry but chilly, with overnight lows that could dip down into the 20s for some interior areas such as Olympia.

A wetter system is approaching, she said, but it looks as if it could fizzle out.

Last time Seattle had a low below 40 degrees in the first 10 days of Oct: 29 years ago Oct 7, 1990. Here are the top 3 coldest lows for Oct 9th in 75 years of records at Sea-Tac: 1. 35 10/9/1960

2. 37 10/9/1985

3. 38 10/9/1948 This morning's low of 37 ties for 2nd! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 9, 2019

Use caution out there folks. A lot of reports from the Spokane area that the rain is now falling as snow. #wawx #idwx https://t.co/sc9XjXDSVS — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 9, 2019

