The weather service says the 1 to 3 p.m. time slot Friday is looking like when the area's second snowstorm could move in and "fall pretty heavily."

Get your tasks done early and go home if you can as the weekend’s heaviest snow — as much as 4 to 6 inches in the lowlands — is expected to start Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“If you can get your work wrapped up and get to where you need to be before the rush hour, do it,” said Logan Johnson, the meteorologist in charge at the local weather service.

Johnson says to get somewhere safe and cozy before the 1 to 3 p.m. time slot, as that’s looking like the window when the area’s second snowstorm of the season could move in and “fall pretty heavily.”

“What we want to avoid is having the snow move in when the roads are packed,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the forecast calls for snow to continue through the night and into Saturday morning.

And with the highs on Saturday, Sunday and early next week predicted to remain in the low to mid-30s and the overnight lows in the teens or 20s, the snow is expected to last.

“It’s not going to melt any time soon,” he said.

Unlike last week’s snow, which began late afternoon Sunday, this storm is being greeted with excitement by people who don’t have to work this weekend.

“A lot of people have stocked up on supplies at this point and are looking forward to it,” Johnson said.

Seattle’s snowpocalypse preparation: Yes, we have no bananas. pic.twitter.com/EAIuSDW4Hi — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) February 8, 2019

9:22 PM at my neighborhood Safeway. The egg shelf, with a stripped egg cart in the foreground, lonesome eggs rolling around in the background. Happy snow-storm-hunker-down. pic.twitter.com/PHtuWunVT7 — Sara Jean Green (@SJGTimes) February 8, 2019

In addition to groceries, folks are looking — often in vain — for sleds, ice melt, salt, firewood and snow shovels.

Johnson was reluctant to discuss the timing and potential ferocity of two other snowstorms that could be in line to hit the region next week, explaining that forecasts become less certain the further away they are.

However, he said, it appears at this point that the snow predicted to hit on Monday may primarily affect Olympia and areas south of the capital.

A fourth snowstorm, which could fall late Tuesday or Wednesday, also may affect areas south of Seattle rather than the city, he said.

“I wouldn’t bet the farm on the timing,” he said. “That can change and sometimes what looks like several separate storms turns out to be just one. The timing is fluid and we’re going to have to play it by ear.”