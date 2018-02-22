Up to 6 inches of snow fell over the lowland areas of the Puget Sound region overnight.

A shot of snow, ranging from half an inch in parts of Seattle to as much as 6 inches elsewhere, like Bonney Lake in Pierce County, has blanketed the region — and it’s likely to stick around through the Thursday commute, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Most schools in the region have delayed classes by two hours, while some are canceled for the day.

Commuters will almost certainly struggle, with the Washington State Patrol reporting that troopers dealt with more than 20 collisions overnight in King County due to slippery roads. In Snohomish County, a truck slid into Interstate 5 median cable barriers after driving too fast for the conditions, according to the Patrol.

Ok drivers! The State Patrol responded to 20 collisions overnight in King County alone due to the slippery conditions. #PleasePlease slow down and #DriveForConditions this morning. pic.twitter.com/VWGiGotZ9Y — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 22, 2018

Please S-L-O-W down! No one was injured when this truck slid into the cable barriers SB I5 in Smokey Point. The driver was driving too fast for the weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/fqk9hZ4K69 — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) February 22, 2018

The weather service reported 1 inch of snow was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by 10 p.m. Wednesday. It was only the fifth time in the past 25 years more than an inch was recorded in Seattle after Feb. 15. The last time was on Feb. 23, 2011, when 2 inches were recorded, according to the weather service.

By Thursday morning, there was 2.5 inches of snow in Tacoma, 3 inches in Lakewood and up to 2.8 inches in Federal Way, the weather service reported.

And there’s a chance for more snow in the lowlands on Friday afternoon or evening, said Dustin Guy, weather-service meteorologist.

In some areas, especially in the South Sound, that could mean snow on the ground for a few days. In Seattle, however, it’s less likely to stick around for as long because it’s slightly warmer.

