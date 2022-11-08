Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula.

About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation.

Here are snowfall reports this morning from https://t.co/H4lSoM9wWS Up to around 5" just south of Sequim! #wawx pic.twitter.com/KpG5O9af4x — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 8, 2022

Meteorologist Mike McFarland said Monday’s snow was “kind of special” since Washington’s default this time of year is rain.

The region can see snow anywhere from the end of October all the way into early April, said McFarland, with the National Weather Service in Seattle. However, people in the area usually have to wait until the holidays or January to see snowflakes.

With lows dipping to the 30s around the northern Olympic Peninsula, NWS had predicted some wintry weather at the start of the week. The weather service warned on Twitter on Monday morning and again Monday afternoon that rain might transition to snow in some places.

Hail fell in Des Moines and on Mercer Island on Monday afternoon. The Seattle metro area might have seen some “chunky rain” with bits of ice, McFarland said.

“We do have a cool air mass over us, and it was fairly unstable yesterday, so some of the showers were heavier and I could see having a little ice or wet snow in there,” he said.

With temps in the low to mid 30s around the northern Olympic Peninsula, rain may transition to snow at times this morning. Let us know what you’re seeing out there this morning, even outside of this area! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5ea5g640D0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 7, 2022

As the heavy, wet snow accumulates in the foothills near Port Angeles, the flakes might be causing some trouble.

The Clallam County PUD said Monday evening that more than 500 customers on the east side of Port Angeles and 800 customers in Diamond Point lost power. It had not confirmed the cause of the outage but said on Twitter it might be due to the heavy snow falling.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2,000 people were without power.

A snowy scene at the Sequim Valley Airport this Tuesday morning. At 8am the Clallam County P.U.D. outage map showed around 2000 people without power. #wawx pic.twitter.com/gM9erWOLxW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 8, 2022

The outages are piling up. Roughly 20,000 households were still without power in Western Washington on Tuesday morning after a weekend of high winds and rain. Households without power Tuesday were primarily in Snohomish County and on Whidbey Island.

As temperatures drop, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating severe weather response protocols through Friday, which means expanding emergency shelter capacity, extending day center service hours and distributing food. It also means service providers and workers can request emergency funds to pay for supplies such as warm clothes, sleeping bags, hand warmers and food.

It will continue to be cold and windy, but the skies will clear up, McFarland said Tuesday. “We’re looking at chilly, clear weather through the middle of the week.”