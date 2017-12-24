If you wake up to snow on Christmas in Seattle, consider it a rarity. It’s been five years since the last snowy Christmas morning.

White Christmas. What more can you say?

At least, that’s what the National Weather Service predicted — and the big white flakes falling outside the window Sunday evening confirmed — for Monday, mostly in the lowlands.

Weather-service meteorologists said between 1 and 3 inches were expected to fall overnight, depending on the area. Cold temperatures could make driving hazardous.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jeff Michalski said the Seattle metro area can expect anywhere from a trace to 2 inches. The largest accumulations in the region will be in the Hood Canal area, he said.

Just how rare is snow on Christmas in Seattle? Michalski said statistics show the probability of an inch of accumulation at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Christmas morning — the official NWS definition of a “White Christmas” — is about 7 in 100.

The most that’s ever fallen in Seattle on Christmas Day was 1.18 inches, in 1909, he said. That was measured at the Federal Building downtown. An inch fell on Christmas in 1965, according to the NWS.

The last year there was measurable snow on Christmas in Seattle was 2008 — and it was a doozy. A big storm that week left 4 inches of accumulated snow blanketing the city when Christmas Day dawned.