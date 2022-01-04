NORTH BEND — Snoqualmie Pass has received the highest snowfall in 20 years as of Jan. 3.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says by Monday afternoon, 236 inches of snowfall was recorded, more than the 229 inches by Jan. 3 that was recorded in 2007 and 212 inches in 2004.

On Monday, blowing snow closed Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. The state’s main east-west highway was closed much of the day due to zero visibility and avalanche concerns.

It was snowing hard again on Tuesday, and chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive; oversize vehicles were prohibited.