I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions between North Bend and Cle Elum, starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, as heavy snow caused traffic collisions, spinouts and left vehicles blocking the road.

Eastbound traffic was stopped at Exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic was stopped at Milepost 84 near Cle Elum. State highway maintenance crews were set to re-evaluate the road conditions at 10 p.m.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the temperature at the pass was 28 degrees and state Department of Transportation cameras near North Bend showed a row of tractor trailers backed up on the highway.

The National Weather Service forecast for the pass is for rain and snow to ease around 10 p.m. after an accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of snow. Sunday is projected to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.