By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Election 2020: Results for Washington state and national races
- Election 2020 updates, November 4: Latest results and news in races for president, others across Washington state and the nation
- Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp loses police chief job
- How Election Day 2020 unfolded: Updates and news from across Washington state and the nation
- Election night protests in Seattle: More arrests and continued calls for racial justice WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.