The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on wildfires to the south, east and north of the Puget Sound area for a possible return of the smoke next week.

A push of marine air into the Puget Sound area on Wednesday evening and into Thursday is expected to clear out some of the smoky haze from wildfires to the north.

Air quality will likely begin to improve slowly Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Mercer said, after smoke settled in the region over the previous two days, lowering visibility to as little as 3 miles and creating unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

“The wind will scour out and clean the worst of the smoke, but won’t completely get rid of it,” he said.

Because of the smoke, which acts like a blanket between the atmosphere and the earth, temperatures were a few degrees cooler Tuesday than the 90 to 91 degrees that had been predicted by the weather service, reaching 84 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Wednesday is expected to be the same.

Temperatures are predicted to drop a bit on Thursday and Friday as the region trends back down toward our normal high of the mid to upper 70s. Both days are expected to feature morning clouds and afternoon sun, Mercer said.

Mercer said it’s hard to predict what the smoke will do next week, but forecasters are keeping an eye on the wildfires to the south, east and north of the Puget Sound area.

“If the winds are not from the west, it could be smoky next week,” he said.