The unrelenting wildfire smoke is back again, and will likely stick around through the weekend.

As the region continues to battle active fires in the Cascade Mountains in the Methow, Wenatchee and Western mountain valleys, the Puget Sound area could continue to see hazy skies and “moderate” smoke from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Washington Smoke blog run by state, county and federal agencies.

“It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, air quality policy specialist for the state Department of Health, in a statement.

Kelly added, “While some parts of the state are experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality, we’re also worried about the impacts of lower levels of smoke for extended periods of time. Don’t wait until you start feeling symptoms to act.”

While wildfire smoke usually hits the state in August and September, Washington’s count of average fine particle concentrations is higher than it usually is in October this year, the blog said.

Because days of consistent smoke exposure can take a toll on your health, DOH leaders this week urged Washingtonians to close windows and doors (unless it’s too hot to safely stay inside) and filter indoor air with an HVAC system, HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan.

Smoking and burning candles indoors also doesn’t help with indoor air pollution, according to DOH.

When it’s smoky outside, health officials also recommended residents track air quality levels , limit physical activity and wear properly fitted, particulate respirators, like an N95 mask.

Those with heart and lung disease, people over 65 or under 18, pregnant people and outdoor workers are generally more at-risk when breathing in smoke, DOH said.

Meanwhile, warmer-than-average temperatures continue despite moving deeper into fall.

Highs Thursday and Friday will likely hit the low 70s, with no rain and increased haze, said Jacob DeFlitch, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.

The weekend will get even warmer, possibly soaring to high-70s by Sunday afternoon, before Monday cools back down, DeFlitch said.

“Those east winds are bringing smoke from the Cascades our way,” he added. “That might cause diminished air quality.”

On Wednesday, Paradise at Mount Rainier hit a record high for that date at 72 degrees. It was only the second time in more than 100 years the area has surpassed 70-plus degrees on Oct. 12, according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

Chances are high records will be broken, or at least tied, Thursday and Friday, NWS said.