Smoke is making the air quality in downtown and North Seattle unhealthy for everyone, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Wind sent a plume of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish west to Everett and then south into North Seattle and downtown, the agency said.

Air quality is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups in some parts of Pierce and Snohomish counties as well, though it was reported to be good throughout Kitsap County, according to the air quality agency.



The smoke is predicted to be in the Puget Sound region at least through Thursday, when wind from off the coast is expected to start clearing it out, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.