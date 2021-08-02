Southerly smoke turned what was expected to be a 90-degree sunny Saturday into a gray 77, and is expected to remain high aloft in the atmosphere all week.

The smoke hitting the Puget sound region came from fires in Oregon and California, where many of the nation’s 85 large wildfires are burning. The country’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon, has consumed nearly 640 square miles. California’s largest fire, the Dixie fire, combined with a smaller blaze on Saturday, destroying homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters.

Air quality is expected to remain good to moderate for most of the Seattle area throughout the week, though there are some pockets in Whatcom County where people with respiratory conditions may want to take it easy, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski.

High temperatures through midweek will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, but by Thursday or Friday, a front is expected to move in from the west, bringing widespread showers and measurable rain to the Seattle region, he said.

Sunny, warm & hazy thru at least Wednesday for W WA. Clouds & showers will move in by Thursday, with showery & cooler temperatures on Friday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/xkp9Rpoez2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 2, 2021

It won’t be enough precipitation to end the state’s drought, but it will likely be enough to prevent Seattle from setting a new dry streak record. While there have been drizzles in some neighborhoods throughout the region, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s weather is officially recorded, has not reported any measurable rain since June 14.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.