An earthquake with a 2.78 magnitude rattled parts of Seattle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network,

The earthquake occurred around 12:47 p.m., about eight miles south of Seattle, near White Center. It had a depth of about 18 miles.

The earthquake was reviewed by a seismologist, the seismic network said. While some may have felt the shaking, no damage is expected.

The Puget Sound region is prone to earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, an oceanic tectonic plate. The 700-mile boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada.