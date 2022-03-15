There’s a slight possibility of thunderstorms in the Puget Sound region on Tuesday during the rainy parts of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It won’t be widespread, but still it’s there, according to meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

The National Weather Service is predicting the weather will swing back and forth between clearings and thunderstorms that could bring lightning, gusty winds, small hail and brief heavy rain and snow in the mountains. Scattered showers are expected in the lowlands, with a convergence zone over Snohomish County late Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

The heavier weather and rain is expected mostly in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

Snoqualmie Pass is not as likely to be affected as Stevens Pass and other higher-elevation passes as the snow will be in the 3,000- to 4,000-foot elevations, DeFlitch said. Though periods of snow are expected in the mountains most of the week, there should be little to no traffic impact, the National Weather Service said.