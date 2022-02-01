Some snow could be coming to the Seattle area Wednesday — but it won’t be the fun kind.

A few flurries may appear Wednesday morning between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from a mix of cold morning temperatures and a weather system from the northwest, National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said.

“We might not see any precipitation at all, but there is a slight chance of maybe a snow or rain snow mix,” he said.

The low for Wednesday is expected to be 31 degrees, with the high falling around 41 degrees.

While the chance of any precipitation is around 40% in Seattle, the best chance of spotting snow will be just north of King County in Snohomish, Whatcom and Skagit counties, DeFitch said. The Olympics may act as a “shadow” for any precipitation in Seattle, he said.

However, those snowflakes won’t stick around so no need to worry about driving along icy hills. There is little to no snow accumulation forecast, according to the weather service.

The mountain passes, however, will see between 6 to 8 inches snow accumulation between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

By Wednesday night, temperatures will turn moderate in the Seattle area, which will mean rain in the lowlands, DeFlitch said.