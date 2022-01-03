Whew! That was some torrential rain, wasn’t it?

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 1.04 inches was recorded in the 12-hour period that began at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton.

In Bremerton, 2.16 inches were recorded, and Everett got 1.86 inches, he said.

At the weather station in Seattle, 1.74 inches of rain was recorded, he said, a record for the date. That was the only rain record set in the region Sunday, in large part because the rain started so late in the day.

In an unusual turn of events, the south and central parts of the region got more rain than the north or the coast, Felton said. Quillayute, which usually significantly surpasses Seattle in rainfall, recorded less than an inch. Bellingham received only .02 of an inch.

“It dropped off fast in the north,” he said.

Over the next couple of days, residents of Western Washington can expect cold rain showers and some mixed rain and snow, but the “snow is pretty much over with,” Felton said.

“We’ll have low snow levels, but not at the surface.”

Later in the week, on Wednesday and Thursday, a warmer system will flow into the region from the southwest, bringing another round of heavy rain — though it won’t be as much as we saw Sunday night, Felton said.

Advertising

It could also bring a snowstorm to Whatcom County.

When the low-pressure warm air meets the higher-pressure cold system that’s currently over British Columbia, it will create a situation in which the colder air is pulled down out of Canada, Felton said.

“It won’t be as much as we got (last week) but it could be a pretty good winter storm,” he said.

Other than that, it will be a return to more normal winter temperatures for most of the Puget Sound region, with temperatures in the mid-40s and lows somewhere around freezing.